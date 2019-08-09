Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Reaches $1.91 Low on Aug, 9; Last Week Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) Analysts

The stock of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) reached all time low today, Aug, 9 and still has $1.79 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.91 share price. This indicates more downside for the $20.43 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.79 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.23M less. The stock decreased 14.37% or $0.3205 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9095. About 6,726 shares traded. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Essential Energy (TSE:ESN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Essential Energy had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Altacorp. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Canaccord Genuity. See Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $0.35 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $0.5 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $0.65 Maintain

Another recent and important Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Essential Energy Services’s (TSE:ESN) Share Price Down A Painful 87%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.32. About 29,024 shares traded. Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to gas and oil exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company has market cap of $46.81 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Essential Coil Well Service and Downhole Tools & Rentals. It currently has negative earnings. The Essential Coil Well Service segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, service rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation firm in the genome analysis space. The company has market cap of $20.43 million. The firm develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools.