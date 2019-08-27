Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Reaches $1.45 Low on Aug, 27; Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Has 1.5 Sentiment

The stock of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) reached all time low today, Aug, 27 and still has $1.41 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.45 share price. This indicates more downside for the $15.80 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.41 PT is reached, the company will be worth $474,030 less. The stock decreased 6.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 24,513 shares traded or 42.74% up from the average. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 54 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 36 sold and reduced stakes in Kronos Worldwide Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 23.24 million shares, down from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kronos Worldwide Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 26 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation firm in the genome analysis space. The company has market cap of $15.80 million. The firm develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools.

The stock increased 1.80% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 98,835 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) has declined 40.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: KRONOS 4Q EPS 41C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – Mission Health Engages Employees and Expects Millions of Dollars in Savings with Kronos; 21/05/2018 – Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Barbican, London – a fertile collaboration; 05/03/2018 Mackenzie Health Selects Workforce Dimensions from Kronos to Engage Employees in a Smart Hospital Setting; 03/05/2018 – Fourth-annual Battle of the Interns Moves to Boston TechJam, Presented by MassTLC and Kronos; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL;OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING

Green Square Capital Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for 90,246 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 69,171 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clark Estates Inc Ny has 0.5% invested in the company for 232,000 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 0.47% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 758,323 shares.