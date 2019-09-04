Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Reaches $1.22 Low on Sep, 4; Suntrust Banks Has Decreased By $384,395 Its Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Stake

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) stake by 31.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 2,651 shares as Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL)’s stock declined 2.05%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 5,804 shares with $844,000 value, down from 8,455 last quarter. Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc now has $6.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $132.37. About 12,470 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 08/03/2018 Charles River Laboratories Makes Expansions to Global Biologics Infrastructure; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC CRL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: CRL IDENTIFIED 4 DEFICIENCIES; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Completes The Acquisition Of MPI Research; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $5.77-Adj EPS $5.92; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL IDENTIFIED FOUR DEFICIENCIES REGARDING ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TLANDO; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – REFINANCED EXISTING $1 BLN OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $1.55 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2023

The stock of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) reached all time low today, Sep, 4 and still has $1.18 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.22 share price. This indicates more downside for the $13.30M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.18 PT is reached, the company will be worth $398,850 less. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 23,850 shares traded. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.57 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.71 actual EPS reported by Bionano Genomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.72% EPS growth.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation firm in the genome analysis space. The company has market cap of $13.30 million. The firm develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools.

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Ishares Inc (TUR) stake by 13,960 shares to 95,420 valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) stake by 150,526 shares and now owns 470,413 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was raised too.

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. CRL’s profit will be $79.55M for 20.30 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

