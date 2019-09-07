Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) and National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) and National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics Inc. 3 1.13 N/A -2.24 0.00 National Research Corporation 50 12.49 N/A 1.14 59.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Bionano Genomics Inc. and National Research Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) and National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 345.7% -87.3% National Research Corporation 0.00% 124.9% 29.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bionano Genomics Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival National Research Corporation is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Bionano Genomics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than National Research Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bionano Genomics Inc. and National Research Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 35.6% respectively. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.2%. Comparatively, 20.1% are National Research Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bionano Genomics Inc. -6.79% 6.53% -36.65% -40.64% 0% -50.19% National Research Corporation 3.6% 20.91% 69.78% 71.86% 82.37% 76.77%

For the past year Bionano Genomics Inc. had bearish trend while National Research Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

National Research Corporation beats Bionano Genomics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.