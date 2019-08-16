Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Comparing side by side

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics Inc. 3 1.68 N/A -2.24 0.00 DexCom Inc. 136 11.83 N/A -1.47 0.00

Demonstrates Bionano Genomics Inc. and DexCom Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bionano Genomics Inc. and DexCom Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 345.7% -87.3% DexCom Inc. 0.00% -21.9% -8.6%

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bionano Genomics Inc. Its rival DexCom Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. DexCom Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bionano Genomics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bionano Genomics Inc. and DexCom Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionano Genomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DexCom Inc. 0 3 6 2.67

Meanwhile, DexCom Inc.’s consensus price target is $166.82, while its potential upside is 5.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bionano Genomics Inc. and DexCom Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 99.6% respectively. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of DexCom Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bionano Genomics Inc. -6.79% 6.53% -36.65% -40.64% 0% -50.19% DexCom Inc. 2.56% 3.59% 32.25% 9.23% 67.97% 30.94%

For the past year Bionano Genomics Inc. had bearish trend while DexCom Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

DexCom Inc. beats Bionano Genomics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.