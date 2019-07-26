Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Analysts See $-0.57 EPS; Lemaitre Vascular Has 2.14 Sentiment

Analysts expect Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) to report $-0.57 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.68 EPS previously, Bionano Genomics, Inc.’s analysts see -16.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.0502 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8502. About 1,040 shares traded. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 79 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 37 reduced and sold stock positions in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 14.86 million shares, down from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lemaitre Vascular Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 32 Increased: 51 New Position: 28.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company has market cap of $635.58 million. The firm provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It has a 35.51 P/E ratio. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature.

More notable recent LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss LeMaitre Vascular’s (NASDAQ:LMAT) Impressive 271% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 2.01% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for 330,000 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 377,781 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 1.47% invested in the company for 1.70 million shares. The Texas-based Ranger Investment Management L.P. has invested 1.39% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 229,909 shares.

The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 144,407 shares traded or 34.34% up from the average. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) has declined 17.19% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN

More notable recent Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Verrica Rallies, Aclaris Flunked Hair Loss Study, 3 Biotechs To IPO – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Karyopharm’s Blood Cancer Treatment, Grifols’ Immunodeficiency Drug; ESMO, ISTH Conferences In The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Clinical Researchers Present Initial Results from Key Clinical Studies Designed to Evaluate the Performance of Saphyr® Against Traditional Cytogenetics Methods at the European Human Genetics Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bionano Genomics Releases Operating Results for Third Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 07, 2018.