Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Since Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica Inc. 2 5.60 N/A -0.25 0.00 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 28 5.80 N/A 1.12 24.71

Table 1 demonstrates Biomerica Inc. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 15.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.32 beta indicates that Biomerica Inc. is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. on the other hand, has 1.12 beta which makes it 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biomerica Inc. Its rival LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 3.5 respectively. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Biomerica Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Biomerica Inc. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 consensus target price and a -16.17% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biomerica Inc. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 79.3%. Insiders held roughly 15.2% of Biomerica Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.3% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biomerica Inc. -2.51% -12.58% -6.96% -21.55% -34.24% 31.9% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -1.46% -4.2% 10.93% 2.49% -17.19% 16.75%

For the past year Biomerica Inc. was more bullish than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. beats Biomerica Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.