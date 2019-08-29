Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Both Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica Inc. 3 5.43 N/A -0.25 0.00 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 4.53 N/A -0.41 0.00

Demonstrates Biomerica Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Biomerica Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9%

Risk and Volatility

Biomerica Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Biomerica Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Biomerica Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biomerica Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.3% and 36.8%. 1.3% are Biomerica Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -4.38% -5.51% -44.7% -31.43% -32.58% -3.23%

For the past year Biomerica Inc. had bullish trend while Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Biomerica Inc. beats Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.