Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Comparing side by side

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica Inc. 3 5.80 N/A -0.25 0.00 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.79 N/A -0.02 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Biomerica Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

3.9 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biomerica Inc. Its rival Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.1 respectively. Biomerica Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Biomerica Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.3% and 61%. 1.3% are Biomerica Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Harvard Bioscience Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01%

For the past year Biomerica Inc. has 107.65% stronger performance while Harvard Bioscience Inc. has -22.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience Inc. beats Biomerica Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.