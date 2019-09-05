Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Contrasting side by side

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica Inc. 3 5.78 N/A -0.25 0.00 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Biomerica Inc. and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Biomerica Inc. and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2% ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -337.1% -240%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Biomerica Inc. are 3.9 and 2 respectively. Its competitor ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Biomerica Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Biomerica Inc. and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 223.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. shares. Competitively, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65% ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. -1.32% -9.64% 0% -31.19% -37.24% 0%

Summary

Biomerica Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. Its photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. The company offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions. Its thermo-acoustic technology is being developed to enable clinicians to use their existing ultrasound equipment to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor various therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.