Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Comparison side by side

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica Inc. 3 5.92 N/A -0.25 0.00 Endologix Inc. 6 0.50 N/A -8.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Biomerica Inc. and Endologix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Biomerica Inc. and Endologix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2% Endologix Inc. 0.00% -231.2% -26.4%

Volatility and Risk

Biomerica Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Endologix Inc.’s beta is 0.37 which is 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biomerica Inc. are 3.9 and 2. Competitively, Endologix Inc. has 1.6 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biomerica Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endologix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. shares and 82.4% of Endologix Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Endologix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65% Endologix Inc. 1.62% -6.76% 7.81% -8.48% -85.95% -3.63%

For the past year Biomerica Inc. has 107.65% stronger performance while Endologix Inc. has -3.63% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Biomerica Inc. beats Endologix Inc.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.