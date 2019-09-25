Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (:) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica Inc. 3 5.79 N/A -0.25 0.00 CAS Medical Systems Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Biomerica Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Biomerica Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.33% of CAS Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Biomerica Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 15.02% are CAS Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Biomerica Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CAS Medical Systems Inc.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.