Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) Analysts See $-0.08 EPS; Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.11% above currents $119.38 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $132 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartline Invest Corp invested in 15,261 shares. Brave Asset Management reported 2.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carlson Cap Management invested in 0.09% or 3,405 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has 1.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Interocean Capital Lc accumulated 234,205 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 235,749 shares. Highland Cap Ltd reported 303,253 shares stake. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 0.92% stake. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 380,406 were reported by Sterling Cap Management. 33,339 were reported by Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh. Trust Comm Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 137,888 shares. Next Financial Grp has invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davidson Invest Advsr reported 3.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold Biomerica, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 120,162 shares or 4.01% less from 125,183 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 16,641 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt has 15,550 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA). 16 were reported by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) for 1,094 shares. Bard Assoc Inc reported 10,000 shares. 6,500 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 17,688 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Perritt Capital accumulated 40,000 shares. 4,361 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of America De.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.58 million. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests.