Biomarin Pharmaceutical (Put) (BMRN) Holder Orbimed Advisors Boosted Its Holding by $15.27 Million as Stock Declined; Baldwin Brothers Decreased Humana (HUM) Position by $661,010 as Shares Rose

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Put) (BMRN) by 226.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 173,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21 million, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 911,005 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PALYNZIQ IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES BY END OF JUNE; 17/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces 1 Platform and 3 Poster Presentations at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M, EST. LOSS $118.3M; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss $44.1M; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 06/03/2018 BioMarin to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin gets its shot at another blockbuster as FDA OKs rare disease drug pegvaliase $BMRN

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 44,612 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87M, down from 47,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $297.78. About 737,692 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 10/04/2018 – Humana Acquires Family Physicians Group In Central Florida; 30/03/2018 – Healthy Skepticism About Walmart and Humana; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Humana AB held on 16 May 2018; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 30/03/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Strengthen Ties to Health Insurer Humana; 03/04/2018 – TriCare Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Health Plans, According to Temkin Group

