BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

We are comparing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 73 -1.65 178.32M -0.50 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 -0.08 18.02M -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 243,540,016.39% -3.1% -2% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 196,296,296.30% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.6. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$119 is BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 83.59%. Competitively the consensus price target of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 179.02% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.