BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.91 N/A -0.50 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$114.64 is BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 36.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.