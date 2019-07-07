BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.67 N/A -0.50 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 110.02 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a beta of 1.47 and its 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Synlogic Inc. has a 2.38 beta and it is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.9 and has 14.9 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $114.64, with potential upside of 39.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Synlogic Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.