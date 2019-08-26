BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 85 8.92 N/A -0.50 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Risk and Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

3.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 57.38% for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. with consensus price target of $120. Competitively the consensus price target of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 3,035.89% upside. The data provided earlier shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. appears more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has stronger performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.