BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 83 8.38 N/A -0.50 0.00 Personalis Inc. 20 9.58 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus target price of $119, and a 66.15% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. 0.6% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Personalis Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Personalis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.