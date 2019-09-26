BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

This is a contrast between BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 83 8.34 N/A -0.50 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 72.53 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Volatility & Risk

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand, has 2.2 beta which makes it 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9.2 Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average target price of $119, and a 67.09% upside potential. Competitively Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has an average target price of $9, with potential upside of 173.14%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.8%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.