BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.48 N/A -0.50 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 40.86 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Risk and Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a beta of 1.47 and its 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.60% and an $114.64 average price target. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16.75 average price target and a 644.44% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.