BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 85 8.67 N/A -0.50 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.51 N/A -4.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 has BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.'s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.34. In other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

3.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 62.03% for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. with consensus price target of $120. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 354.55%. The data provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., based on analyst belief.

Roughly 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

On 5 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.