BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

We are comparing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 85 8.42 N/A -0.50 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 239.94 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility and Risk

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s current beta is 1.34 and it happens to be 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.4 and 20.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average price target of $129.75, and a 76.99% upside potential. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a 99.82% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 81.8% respectively. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bearish than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.