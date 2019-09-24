BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 83 8.42 N/A -0.50 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 2.19 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Risk & Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s beta is 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus price target of $119, and a 65.48% upside potential. Meanwhile, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 37.46%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 8 of the 8 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.