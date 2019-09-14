BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

This is a contrast between BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 84 8.50 N/A -0.50 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.94 N/A -2.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Risk & Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta and it is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average target price is $119, while its potential upside is 63.80%. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 69.65% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. looks more robust than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. 0.6% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.