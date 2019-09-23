BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 83 8.77 N/A -0.50 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and has 15.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus target price of $119, and a 58.77% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 75.99% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.1% respectively. About 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.