BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

As Biotechnology businesses, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 88 9.09 N/A -0.50 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.34 beta means BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility is 34.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average price target of $114.64, and a 47.28% upside potential. Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 439.42%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. 0.6% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 5.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.