BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 85 8.62 N/A -0.50 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.55 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.34 shows that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

$129.75 is BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 72.86%. Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus price target is $35.75, while its potential upside is 138.49%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 45.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance while Amarin Corporation plc has 36.59% stronger performance.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.