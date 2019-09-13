BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Comparing side by side

Both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 84 8.52 N/A -0.50 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Demonstrates BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. In other hand, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.66 which is 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus target price of $119, and a 63.46% upside potential. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average target price and a 162.60% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.