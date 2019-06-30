BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 10.10 N/A -0.50 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 21.63 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc.’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, REGENXBIO Inc. which has a 14.2 Current Ratio and a 14.2 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus target price is $114.64, while its potential upside is 33.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.8% respectively. 0.4% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bullish than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats REGENXBIO Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.