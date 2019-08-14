BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Contrasting side by side

Both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 87 8.60 N/A -0.50 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.36 N/A -3.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.34 shows that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. PolarityTE Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 56.06% and an $114.64 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than PolarityTE Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.