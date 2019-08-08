BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 87 9.19 N/A -0.50 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.23 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.34 shows that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.1 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average target price is $114.64, while its potential upside is 49.48%. Competitively Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.25, with potential upside of 409.59%. The information presented earlier suggests that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bearish than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.