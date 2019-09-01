BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Comparison side by side

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 85 8.68 N/A -0.50 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.94 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Risk & Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. Orgenesis Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $120, with potential upside of 59.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.2% respectively. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Orgenesis Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.