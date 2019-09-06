BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 84 8.56 N/A -0.50 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk & Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.34. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.15 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average target price of $129.33, and a 76.92% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has stronger performance than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.