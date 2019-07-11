BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 10.04 N/A -0.50 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 32.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 32.9. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $114.64, with potential upside of 34.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 24.72% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has 2.36% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -13.81% weaker performance.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.