BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Comparison side by side

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 84 8.50 N/A -0.50 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 63.80% for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. with consensus target price of $119. Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $17.75, with potential upside of 93.78%. Based on the results shown earlier, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 78.8% respectively. About 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has stronger performance than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.