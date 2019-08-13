BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparing side by side

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 87 8.60 N/A -0.50 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.34 beta indicates that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 34.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average price target of $114.64, and a 56.06% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. 0.6% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has stronger performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.