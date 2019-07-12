BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.99 N/A -0.50 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 299.12 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.47. In other hand, Geron Corporation has beta of 2.9 which is 190.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Geron Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average price target of $114.64, and a 38.59% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Geron Corporation is $3.5, which is potential 167.18% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.5% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.