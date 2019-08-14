BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 87 8.39 N/A -0.50 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 -4.02 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.34 beta means BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility is 34.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 2.43 beta is the reason why it is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.87% and an $114.64 average price target. Competitively Fortress Biotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, with potential upside of 596.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that Fortress Biotech Inc. looks more robust than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. 0.6% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.