BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Contrasting side by side

Both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.92 N/A -0.50 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 10.01 N/A -4.50 0.00

Demonstrates BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 3.06 which is 206.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 36.23% at a $114.64 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 280.35% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has 2.36% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.