BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 74 -1.81 178.32M -0.50 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 5.01M -7.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 240,972,972.97% -3.1% -2% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 156,528,259.44% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.34 beta indicates that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has beta of 2.82 which is 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 74.21% at a $119 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.7% respectively. About 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.