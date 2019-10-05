BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 73 -1.65 178.32M -0.50 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 49.48M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 244,073,364.36% -3.1% -2% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 277,977,528.09% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus target price of $119, and a 80.55% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 80.88% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Denali Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.5%. About 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.