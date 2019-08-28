BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Comparing side by side

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 85 8.74 N/A -0.50 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 22.67 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.34 beta means BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility is 34.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

$120 is BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 60.69%. Cytokinetics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 9.01% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. seems more appealing than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend while Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.