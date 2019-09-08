BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 84 8.67 N/A -0.50 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Demonstrates BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

3.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$129.33 is BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 79.30%. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $19, while its potential upside is 156.06%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.4% respectively. About 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.