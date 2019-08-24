BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 86 8.77 N/A -0.50 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 90.07 N/A -7.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility and Risk

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.44 beta which makes it 144.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average target price of $115.71, and a 52.73% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $126.73, which is potential 54.76% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 89.2%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.