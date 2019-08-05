Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Has Trimmed Position by $610,368; Eventide Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Hubspot (HUBS) Holding by $5.48 Million as Stock Value Declined

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 317,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.69 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.96% or $10.26 during the last trading session, reaching $161.78. About 595,284 shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 50,242 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 57,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.17M shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES FDA STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin gets its shot at another blockbuster as FDA OKs rare disease drug pegvaliase $BMRN; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PALYNZIQ IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES BY END OF JUNE; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 22/05/2018 – BioMarin Provides 2 Years of Clinical Data in 6e13 vg/kg Dose from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 06/03/2018 BioMarin to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (P

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.88 million shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $81.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 58,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,800 activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.38 million activity.

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.71% negative EPS growth.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc by 419,431 shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $49.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals In by 260,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).