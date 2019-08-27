Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Shareholder Atika Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Wexford Capital LP Decreased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position by $465,000 as Shares Declined

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 5,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491,000, down from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 635,428 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POS OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG IN EU ON ALN-TTRSC02; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Co Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Plans to Accelerate Lumasiran Development With Phase 3 Start in Late 2018

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 252.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 34,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 671,149 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 13/04/2018 – BioMarin’s Kuvan Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.1%: Symphony; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss $44.1M; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES FDA STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical D; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qvt Financial Ltd Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Ironsides Asset Lc reported 11,020 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.05% or 15.71 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 1.32M shares. Moreover, American National Insurance Tx has 0.13% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Rock Springs Management Lp has invested 0.46% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Fjarde Ap owns 0.06% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 55,869 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited owns 0.01% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 34,410 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 88,110 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested 0.09% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Prudential Fincl has 101,810 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 330,099 shares. Blackrock holds 12.66 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont reported 500 shares stake.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22,000 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% or 80,000 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.18% stake. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd invested in 474,582 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru has 1.02M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 141 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg, a Japan-based fund reported 351,013 shares. Principal Gru accumulated 0% or 25,633 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Vigilant Cap Management Lc reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance has 0.08% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 351,733 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 34,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ww Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 3,010 shares. Artal Grp Incorporated owns 1.72% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 450,000 shares. Guggenheim Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Frontier Capital Mngmt Lc has 68,126 shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 169,377 shares to 664,745 shares, valued at $25.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 867,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

