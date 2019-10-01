Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Holder Raymond James & Associates Lifted Its Position by $803,675 as Valuation Declined; As Pros Holdings (PRO) Stock Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Decreased Its Holding

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 38,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 504,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.90M, down from 543,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.21. About 167,897 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 9,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 194,791 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.68 million, up from 185,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 1.46 million shares traded or 25.88% up from the average. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 21/03/2018 – BioMarin’s Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility Recognized with Industry Award; 22/05/2018 – BioMarin Provides 2 Years of Clinical Data in 6e13 vg/kg Dose from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 24/05/2018 – FDA OKS BIOMARIN’S PALYNZIQ FOR GENETIC DISEASE PHENYLKETONURIA; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BIOMARIN HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.7 BLN; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin gets its shot at another blockbuster as FDA OKs rare disease drug pegvaliase $BMRN; 17/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces 1 Platform and 3 Poster Presentations at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 28,100 shares to 344,230 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 215,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Associate LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 27,846 shares. Blair William Communications Il holds 0.02% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 42,650 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Huntington Bancorp stated it has 671 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Aqr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Northern reported 550,306 shares. Gotham Asset Lc owns 4,799 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd reported 3,705 shares. Ameritas Inv owns 2,801 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 101,112 shares. 2,979 are held by Parkside Savings Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold BMRN shares while 128 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 172.04 million shares or 22.86% less from 223.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Andra Ap stated it has 0.05% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 581,700 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Sectoral Asset Mngmt owns 153,101 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 3.01 million shares. Reilly Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% or 6,122 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.08% or 31,053 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.03% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Essex Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.08% or 6,634 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings reported 118,456 shares. Amer Century Cos reported 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.07% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 31,588 shares. Illinois-based New England Research Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.18% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 304,105 shares to 13,852 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 40,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 867,857 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).