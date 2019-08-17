Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Holder Highline Capital Management Has Increased Stake; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Lowered Stake by $5.67 Million

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 1.10 million shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 53,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.72M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73B market cap company. The stock increased 6.65% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 1.58 million shares traded or 22.18% up from the average. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophilia A Patients with Pre-existing AAV5 Antibodies; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN); 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical D; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 28/03/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – FDA PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR PEGVALIASE IS MAY 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BIOMARIN HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.7 BLN

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91 million for 24.70 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Down 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Engaged Capitalâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hain Celestial Announces Appointment of Veteran Consumer Packaged Goods Executive as President, North America – PRNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial Announces Addition of New Senior Vice President of Business Development – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38 million and $208.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,467 shares to 94,024 shares, valued at $16.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. Shares for $47.34 million were bought by Welling Glenn W..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 101,216 shares stake. Invesco accumulated 342,667 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 2,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eidelman Virant holds 0.97% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 59,400 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 49,827 shares. 13D Mngmt Ltd has 3.45% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Hollencrest Mgmt invested 0.04% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 18,036 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability reported 71,600 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0% or 83 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Qs Ltd holds 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 5,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

More notable recent BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rate Cut Wait Almost Over – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioMarin Q2 miss pressures shares, down 3% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Sarepta (SRPT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Synovus holds 0.05% or 31,861 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Comm Comml Bank invested in 7,043 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar owns 0.01% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 3,274 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 506 shares. First Personal Service reported 253 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 27 shares. Creative Planning invested in 14,894 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.05% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) or 24,148 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 126 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Clearbridge Invs Limited holds 5.01M shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0% or 798 shares.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moderna Inc by 587,712 shares to 930,230 shares, valued at $18.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 61,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,288 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).