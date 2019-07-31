Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Holder Highline Capital Management Boosted Position; As Thl Cr (TCRD) Shares Declined, West Family Investments Boosted Position by $721,854

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 39,247 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 15.05% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 53,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.72M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 839,773 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 2.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 13/04/2018 – BioMarin’s Kuvan Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.1%: Symphony; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical Decline of Children with CLN2 Disease, a Form of Batten Disease; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M, EST. LOSS $118.3M; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (PKU), a Rare Genetic Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,165 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Com owns 21,229 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company stated it has 10,794 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 30,808 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.03% or 4.64 million shares. Freestone Limited Liability Company has 7,463 shares. The Texas-based Natl Registered Advisor Inc has invested 0.18% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Comm Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 7,043 shares. Moody Bankshares Division invested 0.07% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Howe & Rusling Inc accumulated 67 shares. M&T Bancorp accumulated 0% or 9,049 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.01% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) or 1,118 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0.03% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 445,467 shares.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 663,354 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $75.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 61,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,288 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $775,320 activity.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc (Call) by 73,700 shares to 500 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ares Management Limited Liability Co holds 36,703 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 37,874 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). D E Shaw & holds 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) or 200,937 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 4,076 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 19,775 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.02% or 1.43 million shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 0.03% or 394,160 shares in its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.42% or 154,400 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corporation owns 38,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Freestone Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Ajo Lp stated it has 0.01% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Globeflex LP holds 0.14% or 103,401 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 115,429 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $34,238 activity. 1,440 shares were bought by Giambastiani Edmund P Jr, worth $9,648.